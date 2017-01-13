Cowboy in the City

The Professional Bull Riders held their 11th straight Buck Off at The Garden in New York City last weekend and SI was all over it. Photographer Taylor Ballantyne took rider Luis Blanco to Times Square for a photo shoot of a real life cowboy in the middle of Manhattan. (See gallery below and full-size version here.) There's also this great behind-the-scenes gallery from the event.

Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Taylor Ballantyne Cowboy in the City: Luis Blanco 1 17 Close expandIcon 1 17 Close

Packers Fan Hall of Fame

I don't do this very often but I received an email from Packers fan Mike Powers, whose dad John is in the running for Packers Fan Hall of Fame. It's s a fan vote, however, and that's where you come in. As Mike explained in his email, "I aim big like a Rodgers Hail Mary and I want Hot Clicks' support. I am hoping you can give it a shameless plug or nod or whatever you’d like to call it. Tell the people of Hot Clicks nation that a vote for John Powers is a vote for the fans." So if you have a second, visit the page, and if you like what John Powers is bringing to the table, give him a vote.

Phil Simms Soundboard

I enjoyed this way more than I should have.

Scariest Goalie Masks in NHL History

Jacque Plante — Montreal Canadiens (1959) George Silk/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images Gerry Cheevers — Boston Bruins (1971) Tony Triolo Gary Simmons — California Golden Seals (1975) Bruce Bennet Studios/Getty Images Gilles Gratton — New York Rangers (1977) Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images Gary Bromley — Vancouver Canucks (1981) Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Murray Bannerman — Chicago Blackhawks (1983) Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images Brian Heyward — San Jose Sharks (1991) Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Corey Hirsch — Vancouver Canucks (1995) Kent Hanson Mike Dunham — New Jersey Devils (1998) Brian Bahr/Getty Images Roman Turek — Dallas Stars (1999) Vincent Laforet/Getty Images Ty Conklin — Edmonton Oilers (2006) Tim Smith/Getty Images Curtis Sanford — St. Louis Blues (2006) David E. Klutho Curtis Sanford — Vancouver Canucks (2007) Dale MacMillan/Getty Images Vesa Toskala — Toronto Maple Leafs (2007) Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images Curtis Joseph — Toronto Maple Leafs (2008) Dave Sandford/Getty Images Evgeni Nabokov — San Jose Sharks (2008) David E. Klutho Mike Smith — Tampa Bay Lightning (2008) Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images Curtis McElhinney — Calgary Flames (2009) Gerry Thomas, Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images Marty Turco — Chicago Blackhawks (2010) Marc Piscotty/Getty Images Pekka Rinne — Nashville Predators (2010) John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images; Trevor Mahoney/Icon SMI Miikka Kiprusoff — Calgary Flames (2011) Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images Steve Mason — Columbus Blue Jackets (2011) Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon SMI Thomas Greiss — San Jose Sharks (2011) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Thomas Greiss — San Jose Sharks (2012) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Thomas Greiss — Phoenix Coyotes (2013) Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Curtis McElhinney — Columbus Blue Jackets (2013) Christian Petersen/Getty Images; Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images Justin Peters — Carolina Hurricanes (2013) Grant Halverson, Lance King/Getty Images Karri Ramo — Calgary Flames (2013) Derek Leung/Getty Images Steve Mason — Philadelphia Flyers (2013) Paul Bereswill/Getty Images; Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images Pekka Rinne — Nashville Predators (2015) John Russell, Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images Tuukka Rask — Boston Bruins (2016) Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images Karri Ramo — Calgary Flames (2015) Marianne Helm/Getty Images; Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images Karri Ramo — Calgary Flames (2016) Andy Marlin; Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images Steve Mason — Philadelphia Flyers (2016) Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images Cam Ward — Carolina Hurricanes (2016) Dan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire; Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images Scariest Goalie Masks in NHL History 1 35 Close expandIcon 1 35 Close

It's Friday the 13th and we're celebrating with the scariest masks in NHL history. Gerry Cheevers is terrifying, even by 1971 standards. (click for full-size gallery). Also, no LLOD today. Hope you still enjoy your Friday afternoon without it!

Hot Clicks Giveaway

I say it all the time: Everyone needs a good hoodie in his/her life. With that in mind, our pals at Fan Jackets have these Red Mask Deadpool pullovers on sale right now. And it's half price so buy yours today! They also have provided me with three hoodies to give away. I'll send them to the 50th, 100th and 200th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the size of Derek Jeter's new fence. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line Deadpool.

I'll be giving away three of these Deadpool hoodies in today's PM Clicks. Thanks @fanjacketss for providing them. Will be posted around 3. pic.twitter.com/fORZYWTuER — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) January 13, 2017

Man Cleans Office, Wins $1 Million

An Oregon man cleaned up his office and found a $1 million winning lottery ticket. I don't understand how somebody buys a lottery ticket and completely forgets about it for a year. Oh well.

Worst Bridesmaid Ever

At least she didn't try to kiss the groom.

Spurs Retire Matt Bonner's Flannel

Matt Bonner's flanny was retired after the game tonight in a very special wicked-awesome ceremony🤣 #thankyoumatt pic.twitter.com/DZkvZNcDwF — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) January 13, 2017

So Many Jokes

Odds & Ends

Klay Thompson ruined Stephen Curry’s pregame soccer performance​ ... Every college basketball game should have a Frisbee dog ... The Steelers plan to provide an all-access virtual reality pass for fans ... This GIF of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson aging over the past 20 years is tremendous ... This is what a gang looked like in the 1950s.

The Week in Viral Internet Moments

315

Shawn Michaels Visits Sports Illustrated

1:29 | Extra Mustard Shawn Michaels admits he wrestled drunk

How Nice is Thomas Davis?

Happy Birthday Patrick Dempsey

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.