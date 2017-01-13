Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Elizabeth Turner; Rams Hire Really Young Coach

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Rams Hire 15-Year-Old Head Coach. Internet Makes Jokes.

No, new Rams coach Sean McVay is not really 15. He just looks that way. The 30-year-old former Redskins offensive coordinator was named Rams head coach on Thursday and Twitter had many jokes about his age. Speaking of jokes, have you seen the new Los Angeles Chargers logo? Twitter had some thoughts on that as well.

Derek Jeter Doesn't Want You Near His House

The Yankees legend got clearance to build an eight-foot fence around his Florida home to keep paparazzi away. I approve. Mrs. Jeter's safety is no joke.

Alabama Fans Get Revenge on Scalper

Two Alabama fans bought tickets to the national championship on Craig's List, only to realize they were counterfeit a few hours later. So they set up their own sting, posed as fans wanting to buy more tickets and put the scalper in a nerve hold until police arrived.

Elizabeth Turner: Lovely Lady of the Day

Elizabeth Turner is my second favorite Guess model (after this national treasure) and (more importantly) today's Lovely Lady of the Day (click for full-size gallery). 

Elizabeth Turner :: NY Models
Elizabeth Turner :: NY Models
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: NY Models
Elizabeth Turner :: NY Models
Elizabeth Turner :: NY Models
Elizabeth Turner :: NY Models
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner :: @elizabethcturner/Instagram
Elizabeth Turner: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
1 21
Close
expandIcon
1 21
Close

Jaromir Jagr Gets His Own Beer

Jaromir Lager is my new favorite Czech style Pilsner.

The Ladies in White

This is the most entertaining thing I've watched all week. I hate the lady in the middle.

One Way To Spend $129,000

Anyone want to buy the yacht from Caddyshack?

Uncalled For (but funny)

Paul George Gets His Own Sneaker

Overpack Much?

Odds & Ends

QUIZ: Are you a bandwagon Cowboys fan? ... Starbucks is probably not the best place for Nets management to plan its future ... P.J. Fleck's wife has a bad shoulder tattoo ... The Hawks played a good joke on one of their rookies ... So did the Carolina Panthers ... How many things can Phil Jackson screw up in one season? ... Wonder if these parents will follow through and name their baby DeMarcus ... Indiana residents are now officially Hoosiers.

Torian Graham Flips Off Arizona Student Section

Field Goal Attempt Interrupted

Making of the Cavs Championship Rings

What are the Rules?

In season 12, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia pulled out perhaps its best episode yet with "The Gang Turns Black." And I can't get this damn song out of my head.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters