Rams Hire 15-Year-Old Head Coach. Internet Makes Jokes.

No, new Rams coach Sean McVay is not really 15. He just looks that way. The 30-year-old former Redskins offensive coordinator was named Rams head coach on Thursday and Twitter had many jokes about his age. Speaking of jokes, have you seen the new Los Angeles Chargers logo? Twitter had some thoughts on that as well.

Derek Jeter Doesn't Want You Near His House

The Yankees legend got clearance to build an eight-foot fence around his Florida home to keep paparazzi away. I approve. Mrs. Jeter's safety is no joke.

Alabama Fans Get Revenge on Scalper

Two Alabama fans bought tickets to the national championship on Craig's List, only to realize they were counterfeit a few hours later. So they set up their own sting, posed as fans wanting to buy more tickets and put the scalper in a nerve hold until police arrived.

Elizabeth Turner: Lovely Lady of the Day

Elizabeth Turner is my second favorite Guess model (after this national treasure) and (more importantly) today's Lovely Lady of the Day (click for full-size gallery).

Elizabeth Turner: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call 1 21 Close expandIcon 1 21 Close

​

Jaromir Jagr Gets His Own Beer

Jaromir Lager is my new favorite Czech style Pilsner.

The Ladies in White

This is the most entertaining thing I've watched all week. I hate the lady in the middle.

One Way To Spend $129,000

Anyone want to buy the yacht from Caddyshack?

Uncalled For (but funny)

Los Angeles now leads St. Louis 2-0.



...both in this game and in professional football teams. — #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017

Paul George Gets His Own Sneaker

Paul George is debuting his new signature shoe - the PG1 - during tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/n52kHsOlci — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) January 12, 2017

Paul George will be the 21st basketball player to get a Nike signature shoe. Here's the complete list with the 1st year they got a shoe pic.twitter.com/EPqezohIdE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2017

Overpack Much?

Thailand's Miss Universe hopeful checks in SEVENTEEN suitcases weighing 300kg as she jets off to the beauty pageanthttps://t.co/ceX0hxkHAF pic.twitter.com/ROObf095O3 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 12, 2017

Odds & Ends

QUIZ: Are you a bandwagon Cowboys fan? ... Starbucks is probably not the best place for Nets management to plan its future ... P.J. Fleck's wife has a bad shoulder tattoo ... The Hawks played a good joke on one of their rookies ... So did the Carolina Panthers ... How many things can Phil Jackson screw up in one season? ... Wonder if these parents will follow through and name their baby DeMarcus ... Indiana residents are now officially Hoosiers.

Torian Graham Flips Off Arizona Student Section

Torian Graham lets the ZonaZoo know they're No. 1. pic.twitter.com/W8Dj8zeXl7 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 13, 2017

Field Goal Attempt Interrupted

Yo Klay someone was using that ball 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gew3xKiU0a — CSN Warriors News (@CSNWarriors) January 13, 2017

Making of the Cavs Championship Rings

What are the Rules?

In season 12, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia pulled out perhaps its best episode yet with "The Gang Turns Black." And I can't get this damn song out of my head.