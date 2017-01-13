Extra Mustard

The Sixers used Triple H’s entrance song to introduce Joel Embiid

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Joel Embiid is totally going to make the All-Star Game, isn’t he?

After WWE superstar Triple-H helped him gain votes with a tweet this week, the Sixers borrowed The Game’s intro song to create an incredible introduction for The Process and gain some more votes in the meantime.

It’s all about the Process, and how you trust it.

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters