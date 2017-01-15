Extra Mustard

Emmanuel Acho’s joke about Dion Lewis was a little too real

18 minutes ago

Little did Emmanuel Acho know, he just opened up a deep wound with a lighthearted Twitter joke.

The former Eagles linebacker was checking out Saturday night’s Divisional round playoff game between the Patriots and Texans, which turned out to be a great one for New England running back Dion Lewis. The speedster gained some national recognition by scoring three times—once on a 98-yard kickoff return, once on a 13-yard reception and once on a one-yard run.

Well, Acho just so happened to be traded from Cleveland to Philadelphia in exchange for Lewis back in April 2013, a move he joked was fireable.

There’s just one problem: Someone was fired after that trade. The dude who traded for Lewis, former Browns CEO Joe Banner:

To make matters worse? The same general manager who pulled the trigger on that trade for Philly—Howie Roseman—is still with the team. Maybe they want to reconsider.

– Kenny Ducey

