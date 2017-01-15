WWE superstars mourn death of Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka

The wrestling world lost an icon on Saturday when Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died after a battle with stomach cancer.

Snuka was a legend in the ring, but his legacy is complicated by the fact he was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend. Still, Superfly’s death had a profound impact on those who wrestled with him and those saw him as an inspiration.

Snuka was born in Fiji and his death was especially meaningful to wrestlers of Polynesian descent, like Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns.

After the news broke, wrestlers took to social media to express their condolences.

#RIPSuperfly one of the greatest icons in the history of our business. Sending our love and prayers to the entire family. https://t.co/AxmHKYrDj8 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Always representing the legacy.

Malolo i le filemu. #RIPSuperfly — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 15, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of Jimmy Snuka. My heart and prayers go out to his family. Rest easy uce. Gods got you now. #RIPSuperfly — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 15, 2017

@TaminaSnuka so sorry mina. Praying for you and your family. Love you. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 15, 2017

So sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Jimmy Snuka. His career had such a huge impact on my life. pic.twitter.com/I4JZP7XICJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2017

One of the most iconic photos in wrestling. Before high risk was high fashion. Jimmy Snuka captured the imagination of us all. pic.twitter.com/1o1M3UBMpN — Brian Heffron (@BlueMeanieBWO) January 15, 2017

@TaminaSnuka my prayers and condolences go to you and your family ! He is another angel looking over you ! Stay strong girl. Much ❤️ — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 15, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with you today love - your road family is always here for you. #RIPSuperfly https://t.co/E91Eoely4C — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) January 15, 2017

As a kid you entertained me. As a co-worker you accepted me. THANK YOU!! I will never forget you. #RIPSuperfly WE LOVE YOU BRUDDAH!! pic.twitter.com/3SsKCzfHCs — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 15, 2017

Sad day today with the passing of The one & only #SuperFlyJimmySnuka #Rip my brother ... Always Loved The SuperFly! #DDP — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 15, 2017

Snuka’s first WWF appearance came in 1982 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.