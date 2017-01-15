Extra Mustard

WWE superstars mourn death of Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

The wrestling world lost an icon on Saturday when Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died after a battle with stomach cancer

Snuka was a legend in the ring, but his legacy is complicated by the fact he was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend. Still, Superfly’s death had a profound impact on those who wrestled with him and those saw him as an inspiration. 

Snuka was born in Fiji and his death was especially meaningful to wrestlers of Polynesian descent, like Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns. 

After the news broke, wrestlers took to social media to express their condolences. 

Snuka’s first WWF appearance came in 1982 and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters