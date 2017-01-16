Extra Mustard

NFL Round-Up

Sunday was heaven for football fans. Pittsburgh and Green Bay just squeezed past Kansas City and Dallas, respectively. Here's what you missed: Mike Tomlin called the Patriots a bunch of a**holes in a postgame speech that wasn't supposed to be recorded ... Steelers and Chiefs players had to be separated from each other after the game ...  Travis Kelce had some choice (and funny) words about the refs ... Andy Reid still needs help with clock management ... There's no way Chris Conley didn't have a concussion after this hit ... Aaron Rodgers drew up the game-winning play in the huddle ... Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal was thisclose to hooking left ... An angry Cowboys fan punched and destroyed his giant TV ... Some Dallas and Green Bay fans were stuck in the stadium after the game because of tornado warnings.

R.I.P. Superfly Snuka

WWE legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka passed away on Sunday at 73. Snuka leaves a complicated legacy and is far from a hero. But he did provide one of the most famous moments in wrestling history and was the first WrestleMania opponent of The Undertaker. Wrestlers old and new mourned his death on Twitter.

Skip Bayless is the Worst, Example 482

At this point, I kind of respect Skip Bayless for being the most unlikable person in sports.

Dioni Tabbers: Lovely Lady of the Day

Photographer Nicholas Routzen shot Dioni Tabbers for Playboy, which motivated me to get in touch to see if he had any other shots of Dioni. He sent me these and she looks spectacular (click for full-size gallery). 

Punters Gonna Punt

We've discussed the NFL's most exciting punter, Marquette King, in this space before and I didn't think he'd come up again until next season. Then he went to the grocery store.

15 Words To Eliminate From Your Vocabulary

Honestly, I literally always use these words.

Hot Clicks Public Service Announcement

Remove yourself from The Family Tree website. It has alarming amounts of personal info.

Now's the time to buy a TV for Super Bowl

Here are six big screens on sale right now, for every budget.

Whoops

ICYMI: Andy Reid Was an Enormous Kid

Odds & Ends

Nick Young was confronted by his own meme ... Hayley Wickensheiser, the greatest female hockey player of all time, retired Friday ... Photos from Super Bowl 1 (played 50 years ago Saturday, Jan. 14) ... Jahlil Okafor's dad threatened to ‘slap the s---’ out of a Sixers blogger ... A history of logo changes in sports ... Love this Ezekiel Elliot hair tribute ... Tyler Bate, 19, won the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament​ ... A Colorado mail carrier and his 14-year-old dog is a good story to start your week.

Sorry, Dallas Fans. Had to Do It.

Scenes From The Turkish Slam Dunk Contest


Turquie : Tyler Honeycutt dunke par-dessus cinq... by POPnSPORT

Arthur Blank Gets Down 

John Daly Sings Bob Dylan

