Extra Mustard

MMA fighter shares photo of gruesome bruise after taking kick to thigh

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

MMA is obviously a brutal sport. But while we’re used to seeing scary scenes in the ring, it’s more rare to see the aftermath of the beating a fighter takes. 

Jared Torgeson, a 30-year-old who’s fought in a variety of small promotions, took on former UFC fighter Thiago Silva this weekend and lost by unanimous decision. After seeing this photo of his leg after the fight, it’s a wonder he was able to stay on his feet long enough to finish all five rounds. 

The photo is really, really gross. Like really gross. Don’t keep scrolling unless you want to see a dude’s thigh that looks like a sunset after a thunderstorm. 

That’s disgusting. Here’s hoping it doesn’t feel as bad as it looks. (It probably feels much worse.)

