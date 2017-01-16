Extra Mustard

Kevin Harlan is making all sorts of crazy sounds on tonight’s broadcast

Kevin Harlan is calling Monday night’s game between the Clippers and Thunder on TNT, and making some wonderfully strange sounds.

The first sound was the laugh of a crazyperson at the end of a movie promo, which apparently was a sound he was supposed to make. It was much better than watching Anthony Morrow shoot free throws. 

A little later, Harlan tried to simulate what DeAndre Jordan would sound like if he tried to talk with nine stitches in his mouth. It was a very good example, and another very good sound.

What a freaking legend.

– Kenny Ducey

