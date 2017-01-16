Kevin Harlan is calling Monday night’s game between the Clippers and Thunder on TNT, and making some wonderfully strange sounds.

The first sound was the laugh of a crazyperson at the end of a movie promo, which apparently was a sound he was supposed to make. It was much better than watching Anthony Morrow shoot free throws.

@Olivia_Harlan I'm probably going to see this movie now thanks to how he read the ad for it. pic.twitter.com/UungqrSUtB — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) January 17, 2017

A little later, Harlan tried to simulate what DeAndre Jordan would sound like if he tried to talk with nine stitches in his mouth. It was a very good example, and another very good sound.

What a freaking legend.

– Kenny Ducey