Extra Mustard

Watch: Boston sports reporter shoves idiot Steelers fan out of his shot

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The natural thing to do when you spot a television camera is attempt to get in the shot, but there are ways to do it without being a jerk. 

It’s perfectly harmless to wander into the background with a befuddled expression (like Pete Carroll did to John Clayton). What’s not cool is what this Steelers fan did to Joe Amorosino of 7News in Boston after the Patriots’ win over the Texans, so Amorosino hit him with a solid shove. 

The question I’m dying to have answered is why he showed up to Foxborough a week early. 

[via FTW]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters