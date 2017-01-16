The natural thing to do when you spot a television camera is attempt to get in the shot, but there are ways to do it without being a jerk.

It’s perfectly harmless to wander into the background with a befuddled expression (like Pete Carroll did to John Clayton). What’s not cool is what this Steelers fan did to Joe Amorosino of 7News in Boston after the Patriots’ win over the Texans, so Amorosino hit him with a solid shove.

The question I’m dying to have answered is why he showed up to Foxborough a week early.

[via FTW]