Monday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Stephanie Smith; Photos From Super Bowl I

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Scenes From Super Bowl I

Neil Leifer

The first Super Bowl was played 50 years ago at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Packers beat the Chiefs 35-10, and Bart Starr was named MVP.  Ticket prices were $6, $10, and $12 (yet 30,000 seats were empty). And Sports Illustrated sent photographer Neil Leifer to cover it all. Here are the photos. (Click here for full-size version.) 

Hank Stram and Vince Lombardi
Hank Stram and Vince Lombardi
Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer
Willie Davis, Bob Skoronski, Jon Gilliam and Jerry Mays
Neil Leifer
Walter Iooss Jr.
Bart Starr
Neil Leifer
Len Dawson
Neil Leifer
Bart Starr
Walter Iooss Jr.
Max McGee and Willie Mitchell
Walter Iooss Jr.
Willie Davis and Len Dawson
Neil Leifer
Jerrel Wilson
Neil Leifer
Neil Leifer
Jim Taylor
Walter Iooss Jr.
Elijah Pitts
Walter Iooss Jr.
Fred Williamson
Walter Iooss Jr.
Jim Taylor
Walter Iooss Jr.
Max McGee
Neil Leifer
Max McGee
Neil Leifer
Vince Lombardi
Neil Leifer
Bart Starr
Neil Leifer
Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor
Neil Leifer
Jim Taylor, Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi
Neil Leifer
Super Bowl I: 50th Anniversary
Way Too Early Look at 2017 Heisman Trophy Race

The college football season is a mere seven months away, which makes this the perfect time to look at the 2017 Heisman Trophy race. I give the writer (Chris Johnson, give him a follow) credit for attempting this exercise in futility but this seems like a perfect candidate for the Old Takes Exposed Twitter account.

Ranking the Playing Career of All 30 NBA Coaches

TIL Stan Van Gundy played at Brockport from 1977 to '81, when his dad was the head coach.

Stephanie Smith: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

British model Stephanie Smith hasn't been featured in a while and that will be rectified right now. She is this afternoon's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Stephanie Smith: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
These Eight Men Have More Money Than Half the World

In the five minutes you spend reading Hot Clicks, Bill Gates's interest made more than you'll make in a year. I didn't do any actual math on this but feels like it's accurate.

Dumbest Thing I Read This Weekend

In Philadelphia, sitting on a wall can lead to pot smoking.

Pakistani Concert Story of the Day

Singer Atif Aslam stopped a concert mid-song to help a girl who was being harassed.

Odds & Ends

Super Bowl LI ticket prices dropped significantly after the Cowboys playoff loss ... Hockey fans will enjoy this look at the sport's first brands ... Useful kitchen hacks for storing fruits and vegetables ... I really like this Venus Williams quote ... San Diego moving companies are refusing to help the Chargers move to Los Angeles ... Photos of celebrities when they were kids.

Seeing That It's Martin Luther King Day

The Full Steelers Facebook Live Video

Kill 'Em, Joe

Weekend's Best Hail Mary

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

