Carmelo Anthony’s son is going to be very good at basketball some day.

The Knicks star is already bestowing his signature jab step upon nine-year old Kiyan, and now he’s teaching him about scoring. Anthony’s wife, La La, caught the two adorably talking hoops while watching the Cavaliers–Warriors game, discussing spin moves and using bursts of speed.

Here’s what she posted to her Instagram story:

His next lesson will be in dealing with the New York media.

– Kenny Ducey