Shooting for @brollopsguiden.se 20th anniversary magazine aka pregaming my future wedding. Magazine out in stores 2017. Wedding invitations not out 2017 🤓 . #MissUniverseSweden #MissSweden #MissUniverse #bröllopsguiden #RoadToMissUniverse

A photo posted by MISS UNIVERSE SWEDEN 2016 🇸🇪 (@idaovmar) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:37am PST