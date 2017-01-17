So proud to announce that I'm now represented by Elite Model Management, one of the leading agencies across the world. Words can't begin to express how grateful I am for this opportunity, and to be one step closer to my dreams. ✨ Thanks so much to my management #KeDrew for guiding me and sticking by my side ... And to all of the amazing photographers, stylist, artists, magazines, clients, friends, family and #Barbados for your support. Thank You! 💛 🙌 📷 @alexjdiary @kedrewmedia

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on May 20, 2015 at 2:10pm PDT