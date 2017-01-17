Extra Mustard

Shannon Harris: Lovely Lady of the Day

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Photography : @alexjdiary Swimwear : @triangl_swimwear #triangl #swimwear #intl #shoot

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Stay classy. #ellementsmagazine #editorial

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

🐬

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

BrideLife💍

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Vintage

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Diamonds.💎

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Desire, Lust & Sin. ;) #KeDrew #EllementsMagazine

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

💣🐚 #TrianglSwimwear #leather

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

What are you grateful for today ? 💙🎈 #bignews #soblessed #hardworkpaysoff

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

All ah weeee ! 🎶 #cropover15 #bestmondayoftheyear #BajexEpicMas #weday

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Good morning beautiful people!✌🏼️🍃💙

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

🐬🌸🌴 #photoshoot #beach #work

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Good morning.✌🏼️🌺👙👑 #photoshoot #ELITE #work

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Falling for Autumn. 🍁🍂#photoshoot #allblackerrthang

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Find the calm in the chaos.

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Be brave. Take risks. Nothing can substitute Experience. ✌🏼️

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Snuggle Bunny. 🐰

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

With Love.💕 MUA- @FacesByAckeem💄 Photographer- @AlexJDiary📷

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Focus On Me. MUA - @FaceByAckeem Photographer - @AlexJDiary | @KedrewMedia

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

When he looks at me his brown eyes tell his soul. #FacesbyAckeem

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Those hot Summer nights.😍 #SunCollection

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Stay true in the dark and humble in the spotlight.✨

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Big up to all my Bajans.🇧🇧💕 #cropover2016 #bajeinternational

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Focus on yourself.

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

At peace within.🌾🌸💫

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Friday night Feh. 🌺👑✨👄

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Love me as the Wild Flower that I am. 🌺

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

She was bored. She needed more. She yearned for change.

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

Neo Frontline👑

A photo posted by Shannon Harris (@shanmharris) on

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters