Shannon Harris: Lovely Lady of the Day
So proud to announce that I'm now represented by Elite Model Management, one of the leading agencies across the world. Words can't begin to express how grateful I am for this opportunity, and to be one step closer to my dreams. ✨ Thanks so much to my management #KeDrew for guiding me and sticking by my side ... And to all of the amazing photographers, stylist, artists, magazines, clients, friends, family and #Barbados for your support. Thank You! 💛 🙌 📷 @alexjdiary @kedrewmedia
Day by day, she walked in her stylish and angelic purpose, a sophisticated aged woman in the heart of the metropolis to most, who silently fell into the ranks of the mundane.👛 Designer: @rhionromany Photographer: @idouglasphoto Videographer: @siriandavis_ MUA: @makeupbyarry_ / @themuahouse Hair: @hairbykimb_ Creative Director: @whitneybovell Tan: @lotustouchbeauty