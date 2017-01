John Wall made a cameo in a Disney XD show and I don't really know what to make of it. He does, however, cross over and dunk on a little kid before hitting us with a smooth Nae Nae.

Without knowing any context in terms of the show's plots or characters, it seems Wall is interacting with a spiritual/magician type who wants badly to dunk on someone. It's not exactly Space Jam quality but hey, not much is.

-Daniel Rapaport