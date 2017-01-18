Extra Mustard

Shooting for @saharaspaofficial and @fifthavenuecollection today 💍

I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. 🙋🏻As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG

Don't allow your dreams to remain simply dreams.

The possibilities for success are endless when you believe in yourself and when you have others who believe in you as well. I still cannot believe that I will get to represent Canada on the international Miss Supranational stage with women from around the world. It feels absolutely surreal. I hope to make Canada very proud ! The woman who took this photo is one of the people who has always supported me and encouraged me to chase after my goals no matter how big they seemed! Find those people in your life. @aliciamphoto thank you for being such a kind soul and friend. ❤️ This shot is from a beach in Saskatchewan a couple of weeks ago. Yes, a beach in Saskatchewan😛 #misssupranational #misscanadasupranational @guess #guess

🇨🇦

Easy like long weekend Monday mornings 🙃🤓 📷@marktiuphotography

I am so incredibly proud to be Canadian. I am even more proud to be from Saskatchewan. 🌾 We are known as the land of the living skies and still bleed green for our CFL team and have more prairie pride for our newest professional sports franchise, the Saskatchewan Rush (who are now the National Lacrosse League champions) . We are the leading pulse growers in the world and export our lentils and chickpeas to India, China, Bangladesh and Turkey. We also produce 75% of Canada's mustard production (Canada is the largest producer of mustard in the world). We are known for producing wheat and being the world's largest exporter of potash and uranium . While they may not always be the most smooth due to our harsh winters, Saskatchewan has more roads than any other province in Canada. We know all four seasons including almost winter, winter, still winter and road construction. 🤓Surprisingly enough, we do not watch our dog run away and can still see her the next day because it's so flat. There is something calming about the sprawling landscape and the stretching skies. We have over 100,000 lakes and produce more NHL players per capita than any other province . We are resilient and hardworking people and have kind hearts that are always offering a helping hand or a push out of a snowbank if you want to get stereotypical. Saskatchewan will always be home to me and I will continue to beam with pride when I state where I'm from. This year I aim to not only be a representative of all of Canada, but the province of Saskatchewan and show the rest of the world that there are more cities in Canada than Vancouver and Toronto. Happy Canada Day to all, and take a few minutes to reflect on where you're from and what makes you a proud Canadian or lucky enough to know a Canadian. 🇨🇦❤️ . If you're making a social media post today, share at least one thing that makes you a proud Canadian and I almost guarantee it will make you stand a little taller and make you feel privileged to call this magnificent country "home."

| o c e a n e y e s | JK that's just the Saskatchewan River.

My favourite combination besides popcorn and jujubes- Black and Gold.✨

Your energy introduces you before you even speak. 📷@mcmanusphotog Dress @huckhuckhuck

💎Fifth Avenue Friday💎 @fifthavenuecollection

Casually laying on a parkade floor. Probably dreaming about popcorn and nachos. 🍿 Photo @aliciamphoto MUA @kelseyrae_mua

