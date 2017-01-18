Siera Bearchell Lovely Lady of the Day
It has been nearly 6 weeks since I won the title of Miss Universe Canada. 🇨🇦 It has been quite the journey so far and tomorrow I start a new chapter to what has already been a good book. Tomorrow, I'll be moving to Calgary to expand my network and train for Miss Universe. If you have suggestions for anything from good coffee shops to personal trainers, let me know! I'm extremely excited!🤓💁🏻💃🏻🙌🏻 @brittanymichalchuk can't wait to see you!!
2016 • What a year. • As always, I am so grateful to have been able to experience what I have in my 23 year years. It would all be impossible without the tremendous support of companies like @fifthavenuecollection 💍 I dreamt of walking the @missuniverse stage when I was 12 years old and watched @natalieglebova win MISS UNIVERSE for CANADA. 🇨🇦I wondered how one could make it to the level of wearing your country's name at MU and here I am. Thank you to all who have touched my life and helped me on this journey. ❤ Here's to exciting new beginnings 👀
I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. 🙋🏻As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG
The possibilities for success are endless when you believe in yourself and when you have others who believe in you as well. I still cannot believe that I will get to represent Canada on the international Miss Supranational stage with women from around the world. It feels absolutely surreal. I hope to make Canada very proud ! The woman who took this photo is one of the people who has always supported me and encouraged me to chase after my goals no matter how big they seemed! Find those people in your life. @aliciamphoto thank you for being such a kind soul and friend. ❤️ This shot is from a beach in Saskatchewan a couple of weeks ago. Yes, a beach in Saskatchewan😛 #misssupranational #misscanadasupranational @guess #guess
My placement as 1st Runner-Up at Miss Supranational was the highest placement Canada has achieved at a Grand Slam pageant in 10 years since 2005 when Natalie Glebova won Miss Universe. 🇨🇦 My goal was to bring Canada back to the international stage of pageantry and I hope this is just the beginning. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and followed my journey! I would not have done this without you. 🙏🏻 I am so happy to be back in Canada! There is no place like home. Time for some TIMBITS 😄😜
So many years of education, yet no one ever taught us how to love ourselves. We are so incredibly critical of ourselves and for some reason we often don't think we're good enough. I know I'm guilty of it. Stop comparing yourself to others or wishing you had someone else's life. You were born to be you! Live your life, love yourself and make the most of this opportunity to live on this earth. ✌🏻️
I am so incredibly proud to be Canadian. I am even more proud to be from Saskatchewan. 🌾 We are known as the land of the living skies and still bleed green for our CFL team and have more prairie pride for our newest professional sports franchise, the Saskatchewan Rush (who are now the National Lacrosse League champions) . We are the leading pulse growers in the world and export our lentils and chickpeas to India, China, Bangladesh and Turkey. We also produce 75% of Canada's mustard production (Canada is the largest producer of mustard in the world). We are known for producing wheat and being the world's largest exporter of potash and uranium . While they may not always be the most smooth due to our harsh winters, Saskatchewan has more roads than any other province in Canada. We know all four seasons including almost winter, winter, still winter and road construction. 🤓Surprisingly enough, we do not watch our dog run away and can still see her the next day because it's so flat. There is something calming about the sprawling landscape and the stretching skies. We have over 100,000 lakes and produce more NHL players per capita than any other province . We are resilient and hardworking people and have kind hearts that are always offering a helping hand or a push out of a snowbank if you want to get stereotypical. Saskatchewan will always be home to me and I will continue to beam with pride when I state where I'm from. This year I aim to not only be a representative of all of Canada, but the province of Saskatchewan and show the rest of the world that there are more cities in Canada than Vancouver and Toronto. Happy Canada Day to all, and take a few minutes to reflect on where you're from and what makes you a proud Canadian or lucky enough to know a Canadian. 🇨🇦❤️ . If you're making a social media post today, share at least one thing that makes you a proud Canadian and I almost guarantee it will make you stand a little taller and make you feel privileged to call this magnificent country "home."
There is beauty in simplicity. Those who know me, know that I usually let my hair dry naturally after I shower or wear it in a ponytail; I wear tinted moisturizer and mascara because I don't like taking too much time to get ready; and I'm usually wearing at least one piece of @fifthavenuecollection 💎💍 The above is my typical state, including the top I jokingly call "the uniform" because I wear it so often. 🤓
🇨🇦 Losing track of time with my @fifthavenuecollection watch in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We are so fortunate to call this nation home. 🙏🏻❤️🇨🇦 I am so proud to be Canadian and will always be repping our @teamcanada mittens. You may remember my posts from Poland last year when I wore them everywhere! 📷@leightonbearchell
These are the earrings I wore when I won Miss Universe Canada 💎 What do you envision me to wear on the MISS UNIVERSE Stage? @fifthavenuecollection #facstyle #fifthavenuecollection PS. I'm releasing the first video of my journey to Miss Universe very soon! Subscribe to my YouTube Channel to follow- Siera Bearchell