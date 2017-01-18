Tim Duncan’s new cereal is appropriately boring

Given his lack of charisma, endearing as it may be, Tim Duncan makes for an unlikely pitchman. But the former Spurs big man stars in a commercial for a new limited-edition cereal that bears his name, and does a pretty good job.

While Duncan shows a rare glimpse of personality in the commercial, the cereal itself is befitting The Big Fundamental: honey nut toasted O’s with chocolate puffs. No frosting, no marshmallows. It’s just what you need to start the day. The mid-range jumper of cereals.