Extra Mustard

James Harden gives game ball to fan for her 100th birthday

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
38 minutes ago

Rockets fan Lucy Pierce had a pretty great birthday and considering she’s turning 100, she definitely deserved. 

Pierce got a courtside seat to watch James Harden drop 38 on the Bucks, but the best part had to have been getting a gift from The Beard after the game. Harden signed the game ball for Pierce and gave it to her as a birthday present. 

Her birthday isn’t actually until Saturday, but the Rockets are in Memphis that night. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters