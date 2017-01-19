Extra Mustard

Russell Westbrook takes seven steps, is still surprised he got called for a travel

Russell Westbrook has been playing basketball for a little while. He should know the rules by now. Everyone knows you can take two steps without dribbling, but in Wednesday’s game against the Warriors Westbrook took seven steps. Seven

For whatever reason, he still seemed perplexed when the ref finally blew the whistle. 

Asked to explain what happened on the play, Westbrook gave a clear and concise answer: “Travel.” 

