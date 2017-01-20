Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Inauguration Day

Though the worlds are very different, it's impossible to ignore the occasional intersection of sports and politics. And tons of athletes reacted to Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Fox Sports made a list of 16 iconic sports figures who could run for president someday, and will NBA players continue visiting the White House?

Toronto Red Jays

The Blue Jays will be wearing red uniforms every Sunday during the 2017 season. They're good-looking uniforms but the irony is still amusing.

Championship Weekend

Did you know the Patriots invite a magician to perform tricks every Friday? Here are you odds for the NFC Championship and AFC Championship on Sunday. In non-playoff news, Ravens' 24-year-old Zach Orr is retiring due to a neck condition, and here are Chris Burke's top 50 prospects for the 2017 NFL Draft.

No More Spring Break Fun

Spring Break has been cancelled, at least by the NCAA. It passed the "Harbaugh Rule" on Friday, preventing teams from taking trips like the one Michigan did last year, which caused everyone to lose their minds.

Olympic Heat

A map of 2018 Olympic venues is stirring up an international conflict between Japan and South Korea.

Future Prez Putting

Donald Trump works on his putting during a 1998 SI photo shoot.



Pic by Simon Bruty pic.twitter.com/4ZTrP6JnvE — SI Vault (@si_vault) January 20, 2017

Chilling.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

What a Tweet

“DAMMIT BILL YOU SAID WE WERE GOING TO BRUNCH" pic.twitter.com/ueJSfDZaSV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 20, 2017

Very Patriotic

Why does Kellyanne Conway look like the old New England Patriots logo? pic.twitter.com/swgdHH53v6 — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 20, 2017

Odds & Ends

Eighteen movies from the Sundance Film Festival you need to see ... Breaking down the 30 best contracts in the NBA ... Reliving Saul Goodman's best Breaking Bad moments ... Don't see this often: 4-star football recruit flipped from USC to Indiana ... Could the ACC-Big Ten Challenge come to football? ... Frank Martin CRUSHED a Florida Twitter troll ... Under the old NBA All-Star voting rules, Joel Embiid got enough votes to be a starter ... Mark Gastineau revealed he's battling dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Shaq Always Goes 100 Percent

Randy Moss throws a pass to Charles Barkley and then Shaq takes him out! A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:51pm PST

Patriots Rogue One Hype Video

This is Wild

