This is Not How Promotions Are Supposed to Work

Congrats to this Heat fan who won a three-day stay at a resort along with a $100 gift card and complimentary spa service. However, I don't think getting completely flattened by the fake door at halfcourt was part of the prize.

The New and Improved Johnny Football

Johnny Manziel had an epiphany that he was #LostInTheSauce last year and vows to be a good PERSON in 2017. He also clarified that he won't be charging for selfies at the Super Bowl. Remember all those rumors about him joining the Cowboys after the Browns cut him last year? I still think that'll happen.

Best Giveaway Ever?

The Sharks are giving away a Joe Thornton Chia Head on Saturday and I want one now.

Mia Woolrich: Lovely Lady of the Day

I love my Subaru Impreza, but I think I'd like it even more with Mia Woolrich riding shotgun alongside me. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Paul Pierce is Old

Paul Pierce paid tribute to Barack Obama by posting a photo of the two of them together. But he's old and doesn't quite understand how Twitter works.

Great Popcorn Moments in Sports

Thursday was National Popcorn Day. Here's a look at the intersection of sports and popcorn.

Sumo Wrestlers Get Flu Shots

Start your day with a good laugh.

Jealous

Retirement Vacation has started pic.twitter.com/V3w3opumIr — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 19, 2017

Your NBA All-Star Starting Lineups

NBA East All-Star Starters pic.twitter.com/74vvAHojwi — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 20, 2017

NBA West All-Star Starters pic.twitter.com/ol20VfXKpc — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 20, 2017

Odds & Ends

Donald Trump gave Bob Kraft and Tom Brady a shout out during his speech Thursday night ... Carmelo Anthony broke a Knicks record for most points in a quarter, but what is going on with this disastrous shot ... How about the Falcons player's wife who sat through last weekend's game while going through labor ... Klay Thompson's grandfather does not want any visits from his grandson (at least not during the season) ... The Obama's top 20 pop culture moments ... The most sexually provocative movies of all time.

Angry Gregg Popovich is the Best Gregg Popovich

Spurs' Gregg Popovich gets ejected ("You're a terrible referee") and gets standing ovation from AT&T Center crowd pic.twitter.com/bEZP8WP8qf — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 20, 2017

Emmanuel Mudiay gets the assist on the Popovich ejection pic.twitter.com/AHiHTCENLw — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 20, 2017

Why the Falcons Will Win

Goldberg Gets Ready For Royal Rumble

Don't mess with @Goldberg.



Especially on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/2xXdXn4Cf4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2017

Chef Hannah Ferguson Shows Off Her Skills

