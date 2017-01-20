Robert Bobroczky is not your average freshman.

He's 7'7" at just 16 years old and he just made his debut as a member of the varsity basketball team at the Spire Institute as a freshman.

The Romanian-born basketball player played just a few minutes in his varsity high school basketball debut and stood out.

Check him out below:

Look out Manute Bol (7'7")! If this kid keeps growing and improves his basketball skill set, he could be the tallest NBA history.