Extra Mustard

Watch: 7-foot-7 freshman Robert Bobroczky makes varsity basketball debut

Extra Mustard
36 minutes ago

Robert Bobroczky is not your average freshman.

He's 7'7" at just 16 years old and he just made his debut as a member of the varsity basketball team at the Spire Institute as a freshman.

The Romanian-born basketball player played just a few minutes in his varsity high school basketball debut and stood out.

Check him out below:

Look out Manute Bol (7'7")! If this kid keeps growing and improves his basketball skill set, he could be the tallest NBA history.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters