And Then There Were Four

Getty Images (4)

Which two NFL fan bases will start packing for Houston and Super Bowl 51? We'll know soon enough. Here's our prediction for the outcome of the NFL Conference championships ... In a touch of irony, the NFL's comeback player of the year may miss his second consecutive playoff game ... The Atlanta-Green Bay matchup has already set an NFL gambling record ... More than a few non-Patriots fans are suddenly rooting for New England to win it all, just so that they can watch Roger Goodell squirm ...How well do you know Super Bowl history? ... A deep-dive look at the schemes and matchups we're likely to see in Steelers-Patriots and in Packers-Falcons.

The Air Up There

This video of 7-foot-7 high school freshman Robert Bobroczky making his varsity basketball debut is gonna get you locked in on following the rest of his career. And while we eagerly await Game 2 footage of Big Bob to drop, here's a look at the NBA's tallest and shortest players together, because you just know that's where he's headed.

Lindsey Vonn Defies the Odds Again

Away from competition for 322 days after the broken leg she suffered in February 2016 and the broken arm eight months later, Lindsey Vonn won a downhill ski race Saturday over a field that included last season's overall World Cup winner. That's 77 overall victories for Vonn, nine shy of the record.

Words can't describe how happy I am right now!!! Hard work pays off in the end!! I did it!! #LV77 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 21, 2017

Kinsey Wolanski: Lovely Lady of the Weekend

Your lovely lady of the weekend is California's Kinsey Wolanski. Give her a follow @kinsey_sue/instagram. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Ryan Dwyer Photography Ryan Dwyer Photography Ryan Dwyer Photography Ryan Dwyer Photography Ryan Dwyer Photography Ryan Dwyer Photography Ryan Dwyer Photography Kinsey Wolanski: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 15 Close expandIcon 1 15 Close

Don't Say You Weren't Warned

Laila Ali may be retired as a boxer, but she's still throwing haymakers, telling anyone in the position of making comparisons, "Don't ever compare Ronda Rousey to my father."

Tony Gonzalez Catches the Acting Bug

Tony Gonzalez, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, is making his big screen debut this weekend in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Here's a look at pro football players turned actors who have gone beyond merely playing themselves on screen. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Tony Gonzalez Peter Read Miller Alex Karras Marvin E. Newman; ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images Jim Brown Neil Leifer; John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images O.J. Simpson Neil Leifer; George Long Merlin Olsen Neil Leifer; Ted Shepherd/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Fred Williamson Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images Terry Crews Terry Crews (Facebook); Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images Carl Weathers Neil Leifer Fred Dryer Focus on Sport/Getty Images; NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Bubba Smith Heinz Kluetmeier Ed Marinaro Neil Leifer; Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images John Matuszak Neil Leifer Joe Namath James Drake; Larry Spangler Productions Roman Gabriel Neil Leifer; 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images Terry Bradshaw Neil Leifer Howie Long Chuck Solomon Lyle Alzado John Iacono Brian Bosworth Andy Hayt Dick Butkus Neil Leifer Bob Golic Mike Powell/Getty Images; Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Don Meredith Neil Leifer; NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Rosey Grier Neil Leifer; John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images Michael Strahan Al Tielemans Deacon Jones Neil Leifer; ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images Ben Davidson Focus on Sport/Getty Images Bill Goldberg Stephen Dunn/Getty Images Lawrence Taylor Heinz Kluetmeier Ray Nitschke Neil Leifer NFL Players Turned Actors 1 28 Close expandIcon 1 28 Close

Roger Federer Part of a Boy Band at Australian Open

Adam Jones Scratches Another Item Off His Bucket List

A San Diego native and season ticketholder for the city's minor league hockey team, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones served as an off-ice official during Friday night's game and signed autographs during one of the intermissions.

This guy does it all. 🖊 pic.twitter.com/F41ksYxQCu — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) January 21, 2017

This is How Bad Things Have Gotten in Chicago

That performance was AWFUL!!! I apologize to all the Chicago fans and Wade fans. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 21, 2017

Odds & Ends

Would former president Barack Obama seriously consider playing in the NBA's All-Star celebrity basketball game? We'd pay to watch it ... The best view from every state (The choice for Texas was unexpected) ... Everything People magazine knows about the Jennifer Lopez-Drake relationship so far ... How much is San Diego Chargers memorabilia worth now that the team is headed to L.A.? An appraiser weighs in ... The 10 best celebrity quotes of the week ... As Jack Nicklaus celebrates his 77th birthday today (Jan. 21), here are some of our favorite pictures of the golfing legend ... ​Two outstanding drivers and three prominent car owners were inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame Friday night ... The 23 most anticipated book-to-movie adaptions coming to theaters in 2017, including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a new version of Jumanji ... Thirty presidential nicknames and the history behind them, or why Abe Lincoln was known as The Wrestler.

UFC Fighter Cracks Open Pineapple With His Bare Hands

When an Alligator Decides to Jump in Your Boat

Until Monday

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.