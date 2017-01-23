Extra Mustard

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is bringing every team employee to the Super Bowl

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
42 minutes ago

Falcons employees won’t have to worry about planning a Super Bowl party this year. 

According to Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owner Arthur Blank is planning to take everyone who works for the team to the game in Houston. Not just Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Dan Quinn, but literally every person who works for the franchise. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Warriors owner Joe Lacob did the same thing for Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals, chartering a plane for every full-time employee and booking 155 hotel rooms in Cleveland. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters