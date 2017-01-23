Extra Mustard

Monday A.M. Hot Clicks: Mercedes Terrell; Patriots, Falcons in Super Bowl 51

Rohan Nadkarni
an hour ago

Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl LI

New England and Atlanta will face each other on Feb. 5 with the Super Bowl on the line to cap off what has been one of the most boring postseasons ever. The only entertaining moment from Sunday’s conference championship games was an egregious flop by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (gif'd above.) Here’s your first look at the big game, which Vegas favors the Pats to win. The Falcons are riding into the game with a hot offense, while the Patriots seem like they've hardly broken a sweat during the playoffs. I'll tell you right now who is going to win: the Patriots. Tom Brady won this Super Bowl the day Roger Goodell upheld his suspension. 

RIP Yordano Ventura

Tom Verducci wrote about the death of the Royals pitcher, who was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Former major leaguer Andy Marte was killed in a separate accident in the country.

Upsets Down Under

Top seeded players have fallen early and often at the Australian Open, with both the men's and women's No. 1 seed out of the tournament. Jon Wertheim discusses the fallout in his mailbag

Mercedes Terrell: Lovely Lady of the Day

Today’s Lovely Lady is Mercedes Terrell, who is a Gemini, according to her website. Here’s part of Terrell’s horoscope for the day: “You can't remember the last time you felt this way. And there's a good reason for that: You probably haven't ever felt this way. At least, not since becoming an adult.” (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Suicide Squad Director Has Regrets

So do people who saw the movie

Shyamalaissance

M. Night Shyamalan has apparently gotten his movie career back on the track with the critical and commercial hit Split. If you’ve seen it already, the director discussed the end of the movie here

There's Something Here

What is Tom Hiding?

Dance, You’re Going to the Super Bowl

Odds and Ends

The Men at the Women’s March on Washington ... Scientists have developed water and fire-proof paper ... Tennis player hits his doubles partner in the head ... The bitter legal battle over Peggy Guggenheim’s blockbuster art collection ... The most anticipated video games of 2017 ... Here’s Martellus Bennett dancing with Patriots cheerleaders to Whitney Houston. 

“The Chase,” Future Islands

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

