Patriots vs. Falcons, Super Bowl LI

This is an all-time flop pic.twitter.com/NwESElSN9Y — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 22, 2017

New England and Atlanta will face each other on Feb. 5 with the Super Bowl on the line to cap off what has been one of the most boring postseasons ever. The only entertaining moment from Sunday’s conference championship games was an egregious flop by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (gif'd above.) Here’s your first look at the big game, which Vegas favors the Pats to win. The Falcons are riding into the game with a hot offense, while the Patriots seem like they've hardly broken a sweat during the playoffs. I'll tell you right now who is going to win: the Patriots. Tom Brady won this Super Bowl the day Roger Goodell upheld his suspension.

RIP Yordano Ventura

Tom Verducci wrote about the death of the Royals pitcher, who was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Former major leaguer Andy Marte was killed in a separate accident in the country.

Upsets Down Under

Top seeded players have fallen early and often at the Australian Open, with both the men's and women's No. 1 seed out of the tournament. Jon Wertheim discusses the fallout in his mailbag.

Suicide Squad Director Has Regrets

So do people who saw the movie.

Shyamalaissance

M. Night Shyamalan has apparently gotten his movie career back on the track with the critical and commercial hit Split. If you’ve seen it already, the director discussed the end of the movie here.

There's Something Here

😂😂😂 at Aikman looking like white Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/ZvyXDiCn5Y — Turd Ferguson (@moskev) January 22, 2017

What is Tom Hiding?

When you mistakenly put the dryer on high heat pic.twitter.com/myoM55EYtv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 23, 2017

Dance, You’re Going to the Super Bowl

Do your dance pic.twitter.com/gXx7152oBF — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 23, 2017

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is dancing the night away https://t.co/HdJsEPtlZh pic.twitter.com/dZBzcYLVvf — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 23, 2017

Odds and Ends

The Men at the Women’s March on Washington ... Scientists have developed water and fire-proof paper ... Tennis player hits his doubles partner in the head ... The bitter legal battle over Peggy Guggenheim’s blockbuster art collection ... The most anticipated video games of 2017 ... Here’s Martellus Bennett dancing with Patriots cheerleaders to Whitney Houston.

“The Chase,” Future Islands

