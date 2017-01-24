Extra Mustard

It looks like Subtweet LeBron is back

Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Oh yeah. Ohhhhhh yeah. You thought Subtweet LeBron was gone? You thought wrong.

The same guy who seemed to cryptically call out Kevin Love for “fitting out” instead of “fitting in” in 2015, and unfollowed the Cavs last March, broke out the smartphone again on Tuesday. After ripping into the Cavaliers following a loss to the Pelicans—saying the team needed “a f---ing playmaker”—James clarified his comments.

“I not mad or upset at management,” he wrote in a tweet.

All good, right? He wrote everything he needed to. They need to improve to repeat! Simple enough.

But wait! What’s that sound? Is that the keys on his phone snapping as he pecks out another 27 characters? You bet it is.

And, just like that, Subtweet Bron is back, baby. What does this even mean? Does he think the team doesn’t want to win a championship? He did, after all, say on Monday he hoped the organization “was not satisfied.”

Everyone kinda lost it:

Usually we have to wait until March. This year we didn’t even have to wait until February.

It probably means nothing, but maybe...just maybe...it means something.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters