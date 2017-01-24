It looks like Subtweet LeBron is back

Oh yeah. Ohhhhhh yeah. You thought Subtweet LeBron was gone? You thought wrong.

The same guy who seemed to cryptically call out Kevin Love for “fitting out” instead of “fitting in” in 2015, and unfollowed the Cavs last March, broke out the smartphone again on Tuesday. After ripping into the Cavaliers following a loss to the Pelicans—saying the team needed “a f---ing playmaker”—James clarified his comments.

“I not mad or upset at management,” he wrote in a tweet.

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat... — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

All good, right? He wrote everything he needed to. They need to improve to repeat! Simple enough.

But wait! What’s that sound? Is that the keys on his phone snapping as he pecks out another 27 characters? You bet it is.

if that's what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

And, just like that, Subtweet Bron is back, baby. What does this even mean? Does he think the team doesn’t want to win a championship? He did, after all, say on Monday he hoped the organization “was not satisfied.”

Everyone kinda lost it:

LeBron James tweeting ominous shade could be like a good luck charm. Does it every year, every year they go to the finals. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) January 24, 2017

Usually we have to wait until March. This year we didn’t even have to wait until February.

It probably means nothing, but maybe...just maybe...it means something.