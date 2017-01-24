Ted Cruz is aware that he looks like Grayson Allen
Ted Cruz may not be well versed in basketball as he once attempted a Hoosiers reference and called a hoop as a "basketball ring."
Cruz is woke.
The politician took to Twitter and replied to a Deadspin tweet asking for reader submissions for evidence of Cruz playing basketball. He clapped back with an image of Duke star Grayson Allen.
@Deadspin what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
@tedcruz Go eat shit.— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 25, 2017
@Deadspin pic.twitter.com/TMiDBco2TB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
Cruz has recently attempted to improve his basketball game and cred by hosting a weekly basketball game with other Republican senators.