I’m Glad He’s Mostly Alright

0:43 | Extra Mustard Basketball player still able to see after suffering horrific freak eye injury

This basketball player in New Zealand had his eye pop out of its socket while going up for a rebound. I can’t even begin to explain how horrifyingly gruesome the video is. I watched it for journalistic purposes; you can see it here if you really want to. Fortunately, the injury isn’t as severe as it looked.

Bye Bye, Melo?

Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix report that the Knicks reached out to three teams with trade offers for Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson is “determined” to dump him by the deadline.

Pretty Good Advice

A fisherman who found 20 kilos of cocaine floating at sea and now faces life in prison for trying to sell it wants you to know that was a bad idea.

P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Claire Brooks Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Claire Brooks Claire Brooks Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Liz Paveza and Zach Cook/Misfit 29 Studios Claire Brooks Kelsey Hojara: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 24 Close expandIcon 1 24 Close

This is Kelsey Hojara, a model from Indiana. Her agent called me on the phone to suggest we feature her here, which I think is a first. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

Get Well Soon

Rangers reliever Jake Diekman is facing a tough comeback after having surgery to remove his colon. Hopefully he comes back as quickly as he did when he cut his finger on a Cheers mug.

Val Kilmer, Everybody

I once let Jimmy Page play with my girlfriends hair, wet from the rain... c'mon. It was jimmy Page. And she liked it. Hell I woulda liked it — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) January 25, 2017

Indisputable Fact

If there’s a photo of you wearing a Tommy Bahama shirt on your boat in Florida shown on 48 Hours or Dateline, you murdered your wife. — Alt-Leff Lyons (@usedwigs) August 11, 2013

This is Dope

Got around to finishing my oil painting of Gucci Mane today, let me know what you think 🍦🎨 pic.twitter.com/EwHuX0fkr6 — Ty (@TyRemiArt) January 24, 2017

Odds & Ends

It should be easy to decide who to root for in the Super Bowl but we have a fun quiz anyway. ... “Sizeable rats just take control of the street” is one of the worst sentences I’ve read this week. ... Dan Le Batard hit Skip Bayless with a pretty solid zinger. ... I feel really bad for the guy in China who tried to ride his bike home—and ended up going 300 miles the wrong way. ... What it’s like being named Alexa and living with an Amazon Alexa.

MLB Meets Planet Earth

This is How it Starts

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.