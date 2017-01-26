Sister vs. Sister

Venus Williams is back in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time since Wimbledon in 2009 after defeating fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets. She'll be challenged by her sister Serena in the Australian Open finals, marking the 28th time the sisters have faced off. Here's a history of Venus vs. Serena at the Aussie Open to get you ready for Saturday's showdown.

Kings Beat Cavs, Troll Them Like Champs

The Sacramento Kings were 17-27 heading into Wednesday night's game against the 30-13 Cavs, so they were a little excited after knocking off the defending champions. But the real winner is whoever runs the team's Twitter account.

It's Always Respect, Baby

Remember when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was in a mini-feud with Raiders punter Marquette King? They now appear to be BFF.

Cheyenne Cummings: Lovely Lady of the Day

Not sure how effective Cheyenne Cummings' famous "sweater with nothing else" look bodes for staying warm, but it certainly earns her LLOD consideration. And after much consideration, she is the winner (click for full-size gallery).

Things I Don't Understand

Why does Felix Hernandez own a Yankees World Series ring?

Random Fact of the Day

Bryant Gumbel owns three Prince songs nobody has ever heard before.

Fake Hands Alert

There's a fun conspiracy theory going around that Donald Trump's bodyguard wore fake hands during the inauguration, which is really an excuse for me to link to this fake hands scene from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Katherine Webb Bids Brent Farewell

Cheers Brent, you were good to me. https://t.co/GFYECtbdW2 — Katherine McCarron (@_KatherineWebb) January 25, 2017

Best Shirts For Your Super Bowl Party

It's your choice: You can wear Tom Brady's face or Julio Jones' flexed muscles on your chest for your Super Bowl LI party. Either way, these are cool shirts from 500 Level.

Love This Jersey

The Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night jersey. pic.twitter.com/9Os8EyFioL — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) January 25, 2017

Odds & Ends

We have a big Royal Rumble preview in the latest Week in Wrestling column ... Peyton Manning is scheduled to speak at the Republican party retreat ... The Virginia House of Delegates ​approved The Tebow Bill ... The Gronk Bus is looking for drivers ... Tostitos can now tell if you're drunk or not ... Actress Constance Wu is not a fan of Casey Affleck .... A Kickstarter campaign has started to turn Apocalypse Now into a video game.

Starting Them Young

In RangersTown we start 'em young!



Hope you're well rested for tonight's game Brandon!



LET'S GO RANGERS!

🔊🔛



(📹 @Npflynn71) pic.twitter.com/dkURWiAtak — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 25, 2017

Jimmy Butler Is Not in a Good Mood

Jimmy Butler does not agree with Fred Hoiberg. pic.twitter.com/QclSinkKIj — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 26, 2017

"If you don't come in this motherf----er pissed off..." - Jimmy Butler goes off on the Bulls. [NSFW] (via CodyWesterlund/Twitter) A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

You Shouldn't Be Able To Do This at 39

Good Boot

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

I'm Excited For This

From the birth of #NewEdition to the check for $1.87!



Here's @MikeBiv giving the rundown of night 1 of #NewEditionBET! pic.twitter.com/mg8fKTitHT — #NewEditionBET (@NewEditionBET) January 26, 2017