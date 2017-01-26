Extra Mustard

Sister vs. Sister

Venus Williams is back in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time since Wimbledon in 2009 after defeating fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets. She'll be challenged by her sister Serena in the Australian Open finals, marking the 28th time the sisters have faced off. Here's a history of Venus vs. Serena at the Aussie Open to get you ready for Saturday's showdown.

Kings Beat Cavs, Troll Them Like Champs

The Sacramento Kings were 17-27 heading into Wednesday night's game against the 30-13 Cavs, so they were a little excited after knocking off the defending champions. But the real winner is whoever runs the team's Twitter account.

It's Always Respect, Baby

Remember when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was in a mini-feud with Raiders punter Marquette King? They now appear to be BFF

Cheyenne Cummings: Lovely Lady of the Day

Not sure how effective Cheyenne Cummings' famous "sweater with nothing else" look bodes for staying warm, but it certainly earns her LLOD consideration. And after much consideration, she is the winner (click for full-size gallery). 

Things I Don't Understand

Why does Felix Hernandez own a Yankees World Series ring?

Random Fact of the Day

Bryant Gumbel owns three Prince songs nobody has ever heard before.

Fake Hands Alert

There's a fun conspiracy theory going around that Donald Trump's bodyguard wore fake hands during the inauguration, which is really an excuse for me to link to this fake hands scene from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Katherine Webb Bids Brent Farewell

Best Shirts For Your Super Bowl Party

It's your choice: You can wear Tom Brady's face or Julio Jones' flexed muscles on your chest for your Super Bowl LI party. Either way, these are cool shirts from 500 Level.

Love This Jersey

Odds & Ends

We have a big Royal Rumble preview in the latest Week in Wrestling column ... Peyton Manning is scheduled to speak at the Republican party retreat ... The Virginia House of Delegates ​approved The Tebow Bill ... The Gronk Bus is looking for drivers ... Tostitos can now tell if you're drunk or not ... Actress Constance Wu is not a fan of Casey Affleck .... A Kickstarter campaign has started to turn Apocalypse Now into a video game.

Starting Them Young

Jimmy Butler Is Not in a Good Mood

You Shouldn't Be Able To Do This at 39

Good Boot

I'm Excited For This

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

