Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer on Sunday in Australian Open final for a rematch of the 2009 contest in which the Spaniard defeated the Swiss star in five sets.

It will be the 35th meeting between Nadal and Federer. Nadal has won 23 of their head-to-head matches.

The two athletes have been icons of the sport for more than a decade.

Before they meet, take 15 minutes out of your day to re-watch this classic video shoot with Nadal and Federer.

It's impossible not to laugh with them.