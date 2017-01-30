Have you ever had a tweet so good that it was worthy of being printed, signed and framed? Well, Brandon McCarthy apparently has.

McCarthy, a professional pitcher and Twitter legend, was approached by a fan carrying a printed out tweet of his at Dodgers fan fest. And, when asked, he signed it.

WELL IF BEING DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL ISNT THE BEST TIME TO ASK ABOUT A THREESOME THEN IM FRESH OUT OF IDEAS — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) September 11, 2012

I mean, that’s one of the greats in the 11-year history of the company. It’s worthy of being signed.

Word of advice: If you’re about to tweet, and your post is not print-out-and-autograph worthy, then don’t send it.

– Kenny Ducey