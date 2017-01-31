Extra Mustard

Samoa Joe made his WWE debut on Raw and the fans loved it

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

WWE fans have been waiting forever to see NXT star Samoa Joe make his debut on the main roster. They didn’t get their wish of a Royal Rumble appearance, but Joe did surprise everyone by showing up on Raw to attack Seth Rollins on behalf of Triple H. 

It all started when Rollins squared off with Stephanie McMahon early in the show and threatened to show up at Triple H and McMahon’s house, implying he might hurt their kids. Triple H was understandably incensed and jumped in the ring later into the show to give Rollins a piece of his mind. That’s when Samoa Joe came out of nowhere to attack Rollins.

Fans were just as surprised by Joe’s debut as they were delighted. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Joe worked in a variety of minor promotions for the better part of two decades before making the jump to NXT, WWE’s developmental circuit, in 2015 and eventually took the NXT belt from Finn Balor. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters