Vladimir Putin, Jewel Thief

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Given Vladimir Putin’s increased, uh, relevance in America these days, more and more people are mentioning that he stole Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring. The MMQB’s Tim Rohan got the tick-tock of how that went down.

That’s One Tough Woman

Marian Gaborik’s girlfriend got hit in the face with a puck and needed a few stitches.

Today in Bizarre ER Trips

A woman in Ohio had her snake attempt to crawl through the gauge in her ear. Doctors had to slice the ear to get it out.

Bianca Balti: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Bianca Balti: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call 1 20 Close expandIcon 1 20 Close

We featured Bianca Balti back in October, after her casting call, and now she’s among the newest class of SI Swim rookies. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

A Look Into the Future

These are the tentative covers for the official Super Bowl champion celebratory videos from NFL Films and Cinedigm, which you can preorder already. The films haven’t actually been made yet, so the loser’s Blu-Ray won’t be going to the third world. (It’s also available on DVD or digitally through iTunes.)

Great Moments in Super Bowl Journalism (and Photography)

There's an entourage of like eight people around a radio interview for Papa John (red shirt). The Super Bowl eliminates all sense of reason. pic.twitter.com/NOjWhjGEF9 — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 2, 2017

Interview with Papa John, talking the business of pizza https://t.co/X5Az7SFbRB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2017

I will forever associate Papa John with this.

I Am Serious

I put my phone in Airplane! mode and now it calls me Shirley — Steven W Skinner (@SkinnerSteven) June 14, 2016

This is Amazing

Here’s the cover of the NYT mag piece my colleague Rohan linked to Wednesday.

The latest @NYTmag cover: The Misunderstood Genius of Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/97RIi7As5j — Gail Bichler (@GailBichler) February 2, 2017

And the dozens of drafts it went through.

Got stuck on this cover & designed far too many options. Russell Westbrook on next w'ends NYT Mag@russwest44 photographed by Sølve Sundsbø pic.twitter.com/z4rYgBOD1f — Matt Willey (@MrMattWilley) February 1, 2017

Odds & Ends

How Thoughtful

What Incredible Coordination

A Good Song

