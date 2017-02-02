Extra Mustard

Thursday’s P.M. Hot Clicks: Bianca Balti; How Putin swiped one of Kraft’s Super Bowl rings

Dan Gartland
Vladimir Putin, Jewel Thief

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File

Given Vladimir Putin’s increased, uh, relevance in America these days, more and more people are mentioning that he stole Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring. The MMQB’s Tim Rohan got the tick-tock of how that went down

That’s One Tough Woman

Marian Gaborik’s girlfriend got hit in the face with a puck and needed a few stitches. 

Today in Bizarre ER Trips

A woman in Ohio had her snake attempt to crawl through the gauge in her ear. Doctors had to slice the ear to get it out. 

Bianca Balti: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Bianca Balti: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
We featured Bianca Balti back in October, after her casting call, and now she’s among the newest class of SI Swim rookies. (Click here for the full-size gallery.) 

A Look Into the Future

These are the tentative covers for the official Super Bowl champion celebratory videos from NFL Films and Cinedigm, which you can preorder already. The films haven’t actually been made yet, so the loser’s Blu-Ray won’t be going to the third world. (It’s also available on DVD or digitally through iTunes.)

Great Moments in Super Bowl Journalism (and Photography)

I will forever associate Papa John with this.

I Am Serious

This is Amazing

Here’s the cover of the NYT mag piece my colleague Rohan linked to Wednesday.

And the dozens of drafts it went through. 

Odds & Ends

The latest in our popular quiz series: Are you a bandwagon Patriots fan? ... Hooters is experimenting with a fast food restaurant that doesn’t have the skimpy uniforms. ... Surgeons at Kansas State gave a ferret a pacemaker. ... Aaron Paul got his shot at Price is Right redemption. ... Beyoncé released more (yes, more) maternity photos. ... Ranking the five greatest calls in Super Bowl history

How Thoughtful

What Incredible Coordination

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

