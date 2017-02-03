There are some ice issues in Austria these days, and they just gave us one unfortunate, yet mesmerizing, highlight.

Elma de Vries was leading the Alternative Eleven Cities tour​—a big annual 190 km race—after jetting forward to gain a sizeable advantage when she suddenly hit a hole in the track fell. Out of options, she just slid straight forward like a penguin, desperately hoping she’d come away with a win.

“I see the arc coming at me and thought I'm sliding far enough, but it was ten meters short and the others sped right past me,” she told NOS afterward.

A tragedy for de Vries, but a fortunate trip for Lisa van der Geest, who took home the title.

