Speedskater falls while leading race, nearly wins sliding like a penguin
There are some ice issues in Austria these days, and they just gave us one unfortunate, yet mesmerizing, highlight.
Elma de Vries was leading the Alternative Eleven Cities tour—a big annual 190 km race—after jetting forward to gain a sizeable advantage when she suddenly hit a hole in the track fell. Out of options, she just slid straight forward like a penguin, desperately hoping she’d come away with a win.
“I see the arc coming at me and thought I'm sliding far enough, but it was ten meters short and the others sped right past me,” she told NOS afterward.
A tragedy for de Vries, but a fortunate trip for Lisa van der Geest, who took home the title.
[Reddit]
– Kenny Ducey