Extra Mustard

Speedskater falls while leading race, nearly wins sliding like a penguin

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

There are some ice issues in Austria these days, and they just gave us one unfortunate, yet mesmerizing, highlight.

Elma de Vries was leading the Alternative Eleven Cities tour​—a big annual 190 km race—after jetting forward to gain a sizeable advantage when she suddenly hit a hole in the track fell. Out of options, she just slid straight forward like a penguin, desperately hoping she’d come away with a win.

“I see the arc coming at me and thought I'm sliding far enough, but it was ten meters short and the others sped right past me,” she told NOS afterward.

A tragedy for de Vries, but a fortunate trip for Lisa van der Geest, who took home the title.

[Reddit]

– Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters