Extra Mustard

The Falcons are going to win the Super Bowl, according to puppies

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

After an extremely scientific study conducted by Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, we now know which team is going to win the Super Bowl. 

Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons. Puppies like you more than they like the Patriots.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon released a pack of puppies who were faced with a choice: Eat kibble from a bowl labeled "Patriots" or from one labeled "Falcons." 

Meet the 2017 Puppy Bowl’s Sweet and Strong Starting Line Up of Shelter Pups

The highly football-educated balls of fluff overwhelmingly chose the Falcons bowl, and the matter was settled. 

Should they even bother playing the game on Sunday?

– Erin Flynn

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters