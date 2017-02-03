The Falcons are going to win the Super Bowl, according to puppies

After an extremely scientific study conducted by Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, we now know which team is going to win the Super Bowl.

Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons. Puppies like you more than they like the Patriots.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon released a pack of puppies who were faced with a choice: Eat kibble from a bowl labeled "Patriots" or from one labeled "Falcons."

• Meet the 2017 Puppy Bowl’s Sweet and Strong Starting Line Up of Shelter Pups

The highly football-educated balls of fluff overwhelmingly chose the Falcons bowl, and the matter was settled.

Should they even bother playing the game on Sunday?

– Erin Flynn