Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Country music superstar Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI from NRG Stadium in Houston before the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons square off.

Bryan has won the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards "Entertainer of the Year" award, two of the most prestigious awards in country music.

Bryan is the first male singer in 10 years to perform the national anthem before the Super Bowl.

The last male to perform the "Star Spangled Banner" was Billy Joel in 2007 before the Super Bowl XLI in Miami. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29–17 that day to win the franchise's second Super Bowl.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.