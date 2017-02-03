Tom Brady was very busy giving a very serious answer to a question at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday when a heckler rudely interrupted him.

"Hiiii, Tom!" squealed a unseen voice.

Brady jumped a bit, but despite clearly being startled he immediately identified the perpetrator: "Marty," he said with a grin.

Impressively, Brady picked up his thought right where he left off and finished answering the reporter's question before admitting, "Scared the crap out of me right there."

Listen to your quarterback and go get some rest, Marty. You've got a big game coming up, or something.

– Erin Flynn