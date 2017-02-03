Travis Kelce doesn’t want to be called ‘Baby Gronk’ anymore

The best way to shake a nickname is usually not to come out against it, but Travis Kelce is trying that anyway.

The Chiefs tight end joined Good Morning Football on Friday and said he “hated” when people call him “Baby Gronk” in reference to Rob Gronkowski.

“It is what it is,” he said. “You're always trying to compare the top two. LeBron (James) will always be compared to Kobe (Bryant), and vice versa with (Michael) Jordan. And you know what? I don't think it's a bad thing. I do hate the Baby Gronk. So all the Patriots fans, I kind of just gave you fuel to call me that again. But don't call me that ever again.”

So basically this is going to be his nickname for eternity, right? I mean, I wasn’t even aware this was his nickname, but now I’ll never be able to forget it.

Hey, Travis, think of a really cool nickname and then tell people you don’t like it. That way it’ll stick. No one called Kevin Durant “The Servant” when he proposed it.

– Kenny Ducey