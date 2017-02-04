Extra Mustard

Watch: Pitt player accidentally trips on Grayson Allen

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Duke's Grayson Allen was charged with a foul in the Blue Devils' 72-64 victory over Pitt on Saturday as it appeared he extended his right foot and tripped up Jamel Artis.

Watch the incident below:

Allen has a history of tripping incidents going back to February 2016, which included games against Florida State and Louisville. Last December, Allen served a one-game suspension for tripping an Elon player. Saturdays' play looks the least intentional and most certainly not Allen's fault.

Allen finished the game with 21 points and six assists.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters