Duke's Grayson Allen was charged with a foul in the Blue Devils' 72-64 victory over Pitt on Saturday as it appeared he extended his right foot and tripped up Jamel Artis.

Watch the incident below:

Another game, another Grayson Allen tripping. pic.twitter.com/T5JkKp9gas — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) February 4, 2017

Allen has a history of tripping incidents going back to February 2016, which included games against Florida State and Louisville. Last December, Allen served a one-game suspension for tripping an Elon player. Saturdays' play looks the least intentional and most certainly not Allen's fault.

Allen finished the game with 21 points and six assists.