The Best Celebrity Super Bowl Instagrams

This story originally appeared on EW.com

While most of the world is watching the Super Bowl, some of us are...watching celebrities watching the Super Bowl. And like us, stars are cueing up the guacamole and the mixed drinks (at least, Kate Hudson is) and kicking off—pun intended—the festivities. Whether you’re celebrating at home in sweatpants, at the local sports bar, at your best friend’s party, or right there live in Houston, we've done the hard work so you don't have to, bringing you here a roundup of some of our favorite celebs' social commentary on the most important day in football. 

Current InStyle cover star Emily Ratajkowski shared a snap of herself at last year's 'Bowl as she waited for the games to begin.

Superbowl Sunday! 🏈Who's ready?

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Cindy Crawford, she of the original Super Bowl blockbuster ad shared that iconic Pepsi moment in a throwback post on her social media account. “#Superbowl Sunday means showing off my Pepsi cutoffs,” the supermodel quipped.

#Superbowl Sunday means showing off my @Pepsi cut-offs. 🏈💋•

A video posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

We’ll be seeing a lot of Miranda Kerr today, as her big Buick ad is featured in one of the coveted spots. She took to Instagram to tease it in advance of the game.

I guess this means my Super Bowl Sunday has officially begun! 🏈💃#MayTheBestTeamWin #GoGaga 🎶🙌

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Kate Hudson shared her pre-game beverage of choice, a Bloody Mary, captioned with the hashtags “#MayTheBestTeamWin” and “#GoGaga”

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Football wife for the ages Gisele shared a pic of her adorable daughter Vivian (father: Tom Brady) sporting a bejeweled Patriots jersey emblazoned with the words “Brady’s Little Ladies.” We wondered if she would match—and she did not disappoint.

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady shared a photo of himself sandwiched between his parents, who came to town for their son’s big moment, and look thrilled to be there.

 

 

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber's glorious return to Instagram on Saturday teased his own Super Bowl video in which he shows off those inimitable (and unlimited) dance moves.

Nikita!!!! Super bowl party going off

A video posted by @amyschumer on

Comedienne Amy Schumer indulged in a little puppy bowl action, seemingly taking a causal approach to the day (note the sweatshirt balled up under the flat-screen).

And how could we neglect to mention halftime performer Lady Gaga, who's been faithfully couting down the days on her own 'gram? Just before her big moment, she posted a video of herself in the dressing room, clad in a pink jersey and "Gettin' too funky," and another image with a very touching caption for her fans. As Gaga says, "Let's do this." 

 

 

 

