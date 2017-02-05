Extra Mustard

A-Rod, Yao Ming, 2 Chainz and more celebrities the Super Bowl

40 minutes ago

The Super Bowl always brings out the biggest stars and Super Bowl LI in Houston was no exception. 

Before the game the sidelines were packed with everyone from NFL stars, to iconic athletes in other sports and even the vice president. 

Both the Falcons and the Patriots have plenty of famous fans, so it was no surprise to see rapper 2 Chainz and actor Mark Wahlberg in the building. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was also there to support his brother, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett. 

You have to be pretty famous to afford those tickets, it seems!

