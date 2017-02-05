A-Rod, Yao Ming, 2 Chainz and more celebrities the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl always brings out the biggest stars and Super Bowl LI in Houston was no exception.
Before the game the sidelines were packed with everyone from NFL stars, to iconic athletes in other sports and even the vice president.
Both the Falcons and the Patriots have plenty of famous fans, so it was no surprise to see rapper 2 Chainz and actor Mark Wahlberg in the building. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was also there to support his brother, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.
A-Rod is here. pic.twitter.com/G1bOnBN4a3— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 5, 2017
Yao Ming is here pic.twitter.com/NyAHZ2oAqC— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 5, 2017
Not much to say about this one but...Tru! @2chainz #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HDysyEPeqa— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 5, 2017
🏈 @peanuttillman @AnquanBoldin @LarryFitzgerald....#squadgoals. #SuperBowl #wpmoy pic.twitter.com/HmWs8KWQzh— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 5, 2017
hey shaq 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCrSufiyk7— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence is here for Super Bowl 51. @KPRC2 #sb51 pic.twitter.com/komPmk2tTy— Alex Radow (@alexradow) February 5, 2017
#SuperBowl correspondent Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) is live in Houston!— FOX Sports: PROcast (@PROcast) February 5, 2017
He caught up with @mark_wahlberg, @AROD and @ErinAndrews 📶💯 pic.twitter.com/2LUOFvbGkT
Big day with my little guys. #PatsNation pic.twitter.com/eb5bel9wL2— Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) February 5, 2017
You have to be pretty famous to afford those tickets, it seems!