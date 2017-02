The Patriots have been coming out to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” for years, but the Falcons did them one better with their Super Bowl entrance.

After the Pats came out, the Falcons ran through the tunnel to “Let’s Go” by Trick Daddy. The kicker? The song samples “Crazy Train.”

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Congratulations to the Falcons on taking an early 1–0 lead.