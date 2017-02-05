Extra Mustard

The Fate of the Furious Super Bowl trailer will make you forget about football

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

My head is exploding because the Fate of the Furious trailer that aired during the Super Bowl was impossibly action-packed and made me black out for like ten seconds.

The eighth installment of the action series that has become classic Americana of some sorts (according to scholars) has Vin Diesel, The Rock, Jason Statham and the rest of the usual cast, plus Charlize Theron, and plus the fact that Dom Toretto (Diesel) is now possibly a villain, wow.

Watch it here.

The Fate of the Furious could also be an apt name for this Super Bowl, because Bill Belichick is losing 21–3 at halftime.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters