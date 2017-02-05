My head is exploding because the Fate of the Furious trailer that aired during the Super Bowl was impossibly action-packed and made me black out for like ten seconds.

The eighth installment of the action series that has become classic Americana of some sorts (according to scholars) has Vin Diesel, The Rock, Jason Statham and the rest of the usual cast, plus Charlize Theron, and plus the fact that Dom Toretto (Diesel) is now possibly a villain, wow.

Watch it here.

The rules have changed. THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS hits theaters April 14. #F8 pic.twitter.com/595v53SNLu — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) February 6, 2017

