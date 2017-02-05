Watch: Martellus Bennett's daughter Jett is adorable

Move over Riley Curry, Jett Bennett is here.

Martellus Bennett's daughter joined him on stage for a press conference and started doing her own interviews while sitting on her father's lap.

Watch Bennett become a star:

Martellus Bennett's daughter hijacked his press conference pic.twitter.com/q6zOYmCRC3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017

“The Super Bowl is cool and all, but this is my best trophy ever,” Martellus Bennett said of his daughter.

Jett will turn three years old in March.