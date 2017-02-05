Extra Mustard

Where is New England?

SI Wire
Sunday February 5th, 2017

You might be wondering, Super Bowl viewer, where exactly in this country New England sits.

Let us tell you. Although the Patriots play in Foxborough, Mass., the New England region comprises Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Puritans settled the area in 1620, beginning with the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts.

Boston, of course, is the largest city in the region, about a 40-45 minute drive away from the Patriots’ stadium.

Here is a very old map of New England. 

Here is a map of New England from 1876. 

Historic Map Works LLC/Getty Images

Here is a modern map of New England, courtesy of Google Maps. The map is zoomed out, so you can see the surrounding areas. 

Predictably, the Pats’ fan base spans all of New England pretty heavily.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters