Where is New England?

You might be wondering, Super Bowl viewer, where exactly in this country New England sits.

Let us tell you. Although the Patriots play in Foxborough, Mass., the New England region comprises Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Puritans settled the area in 1620, beginning with the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts.

Boston, of course, is the largest city in the region, about a 40-45 minute drive away from the Patriots’ stadium.

Here is a very old map of New England.

Here is a map of New England from 1876.

Historic Map Works LLC/Getty Images

Here is a modern map of New England, courtesy of Google Maps. The map is zoomed out, so you can see the surrounding areas.

Predictably, the Pats’ fan base spans all of New England pretty heavily.