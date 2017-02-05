Samuel L. Jackson live-tweeting the Super Bowl is the best part of the game so far.

Jackson was shown on the jumbotron the the stadium with a pump-up speech for Falcons fans and his Twitter feed is keeping others entertained at home.

Some of the tweets may have explicit language:

Okaaaaay, hmmmmmm, just How did the NFL miss me on that Falcons intro??? Vings always benn my dude, though. Great choice!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 5, 2017

Play makin'!!RISE UP!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 5, 2017

Awwwwww Yeah!!!! RISE UP!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 5, 2017

Brady on his Ass! That's where we want him!! RISE UP!!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 5, 2017

Who had the over on number of times Samuel L. Jackson uses "Rise Up" in his tweets?