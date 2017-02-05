Extra Mustard

Samuel L. Jackson is live-tweeting the Super Bowl

2 hours ago

Samuel L. Jackson live-tweeting the Super Bowl is the best part of the game so far.

Jackson was shown on the jumbotron the the stadium with a pump-up speech for Falcons fans and his Twitter feed is keeping others entertained at home.

Some of the tweets may have explicit language:

Who had the over on number of times Samuel L. Jackson uses "Rise Up" in his tweets?

