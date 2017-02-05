Social media loved Lady Gaga's halftime show
Lady Gaga just gave an awesome halftime show performance—she sang on the roof, then jumped onto a floating stage, and ended with a mic drop. Athletes and celebrities took to social media to express how much they loved the performance.
Watch the full performance here.
Incredible performance by @ladygaga #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 6, 2017
.@ladygaga did her thing! I enjoyed her halftime performance! #Superbowl— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017
Yo... Gaga killed it— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga instrument count is 2 thus far and 1 leap and several aerial acrobatic moves all while singing!! #👍🏼👍🏼— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) February 6, 2017
I didn't realize I knew any of @ladygaga music. I'm now a GAGA fan!!! You did that!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017
Congratulations @ladygaga on a Super performance at halftime #SB51 #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/iSSNRUdXzN— Joe Torre (@JoeTorre) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga jumped like Tommen from game of thrones 😂— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) February 6, 2017
I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved.— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017
YES @LadyGaga just DID THAT!! #SuperBowl ❤❤👑👑— Fergie (@Fergie) February 6, 2017
We loved it, @LadyGaga! @RyanSeacrest @PortiadeRossi pic.twitter.com/fqbkgwbwqt— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017
.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing!— Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2017