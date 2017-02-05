Social media loved Lady Gaga's halftime show

Lady Gaga just gave an awesome halftime show performance—she sang on the roof, then jumped onto a floating stage, and ended with a mic drop. Athletes and celebrities took to social media to express how much they loved the performance.

Watch the full performance here.

.@ladygaga did her thing! I enjoyed her halftime performance! #Superbowl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017

Yo... Gaga killed it — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga instrument count is 2 thus far and 1 leap and several aerial acrobatic moves all while singing!! #👍🏼👍🏼 — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) February 6, 2017

I didn't realize I knew any of @ladygaga music. I'm now a GAGA fan!!! You did that! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga jumped like Tommen from game of thrones 😂 — Chris Conley (@_flight17_) February 6, 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017