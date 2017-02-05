Extra Mustard

Watch: Super Bowl halftime show timelapse is very impressive

SI Wire
26 minutes ago

It's always impressive how quickly stadiums are able to set up and tear down a stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Below is a look at a timelapse of NRG Stadium's coordination of Lady Gaga's halftime show:

Watch Lady Gaga's full Super Bowl LI halftime show

Lady Gaga's halftime show included a leap from the stadium's retractable roof.

