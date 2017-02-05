Watch: Super Bowl halftime show timelapse is very impressive
It's always impressive how quickly stadiums are able to set up and tear down a stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Below is a look at a timelapse of NRG Stadium's coordination of Lady Gaga's halftime show:
Halftime timelapse. The coordination is ridiculous. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/kfEbpy6mvW— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga's halftime show included a leap from the stadium's retractable roof.