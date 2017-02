There are $75 Super Bowl hats being sold at the Super Bowl.

Don’t buy them!!!

Courtesy of ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, here’s a photo of these two really tacky hats that nobody wants to wear, made by '47 Brand, previously a respectable headgear retailer.

These Super Bowl hats are $74.99! pic.twitter.com/NAHf9invWM — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 5, 2017

The one on the right is a little better than the one on the left.

I’d rather go bald.