The Boston PD's reaction to the Patriots winning definitely wasn't overly dramatic at all

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Tawm Brady just won the Soopa Bowl and stuck it to that chowdahead Rogah Goodell. Goodell thawt he could keep Tawm down but he was wrong. What Rogah doesn’t realize is that he didn’t just insult Brady with that hawsecrap suspension, he pissed off every Pats fan from Bangor to Prawvindence. 

This win’s for all of you guys out there who were personally affected when Rogah told Tawm he had to sit on the bench for a month. 

