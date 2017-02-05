People are sparing Tom Brady nothing as the Patriots trail in the Super Bowl.

This was predictable, but still rather humorous, unless you’re a Pats fan. If you are, you already won four Super Bowls, chill out.

Here are some of the better Brady-mocking posts we found.

Sorry, we started with our own. At least we didn’t make a Deflategate joke.

Tom Brady is sad pic.twitter.com/wCMIqczhXa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017

please enjoy tom brady's epic fail of a tackle over and over again pic.twitter.com/0D5uxVGbON — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 6, 2017

OMG!!!! Tom Brady threw a pick-6. Tom Brady threw a Pick-6. Tom Brady threw a Pick-6!!!!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 6, 2017

Hoping Melissa McCarthy plays Tom Brady this Saturday. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 6, 2017

To be fair, Tom Brady has achieved something most can only dream of.



He got Lady Gaga to sing at his funeral. #SuperBowl — Ieuan (@agreenspaceman) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady: All you need is a 2nd half comeback



Inner Tom Brady: Deflate the balls pic.twitter.com/v37RFZiDSg — Kermit 🐸 (@KermitHooded) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady looks like he's about to write Drake's next hit song pic.twitter.com/WgpnnbYUgw — . (@neymardontshoot) February 6, 2017

If you close your eyes right now, and open your ears and your heart, you can hear Tom Brady crying. It's a beautiful, beautiful sound. — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady is getting sacked tonight like he's a competent career diplomat in the State Department. #SuperBowl — Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) February 6, 2017

Aww Tom Brady got picked again during halftime pic.twitter.com/7Jd6W0dZpy — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 6, 2017

I'm not saying I get as much joy out of watching Brady getting sacked as I do out of seeing my 3-month-old smile at me but it's close — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady doesn't know what's going on in the game. He isn't paying much attention. He's just a positive person. — Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) February 6, 2017

The Great Tom Brady rattled to his HOF core by pressure. Wow. Who is Gisele gonna blame this time? — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 6, 2017