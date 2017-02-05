The Patriots are losing in the Super Bowl and the internet is savaging Tom Brady
People are sparing Tom Brady nothing as the Patriots trail in the Super Bowl.
This was predictable, but still rather humorous, unless you’re a Pats fan. If you are, you already won four Super Bowls, chill out.
Here are some of the better Brady-mocking posts we found.
Sorry, we started with our own. At least we didn’t make a Deflategate joke.
Tom Brady is sad pic.twitter.com/wCMIqczhXa— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017
please enjoy tom brady's epic fail of a tackle over and over again pic.twitter.com/0D5uxVGbON— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
OMG!!!! Tom Brady threw a pick-6. Tom Brady threw a Pick-6. Tom Brady threw a Pick-6!!!!!!!— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 6, 2017
Hoping Melissa McCarthy plays Tom Brady this Saturday.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 6, 2017
What's the matter #TomBrady, ball too heavy? #GoFalcons #SuperBowl— Mike Yard (@mikeyardcomedy) February 6, 2017
To be fair, Tom Brady has achieved something most can only dream of.— Ieuan (@agreenspaceman) February 6, 2017
He got Lady Gaga to sing at his funeral. #SuperBowl
Tom Brady: All you need is a 2nd half comeback— Kermit 🐸 (@KermitHooded) February 6, 2017
Inner Tom Brady: Deflate the balls pic.twitter.com/v37RFZiDSg
Tom Brady looks like he's about to write Drake's next hit song pic.twitter.com/WgpnnbYUgw— . (@neymardontshoot) February 6, 2017
If you close your eyes right now, and open your ears and your heart, you can hear Tom Brady crying. It's a beautiful, beautiful sound.— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is getting sacked tonight like he's a competent career diplomat in the State Department. #SuperBowl— Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) February 6, 2017
Aww Tom Brady got picked again during halftime pic.twitter.com/7Jd6W0dZpy— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 6, 2017
I'm not saying I get as much joy out of watching Brady getting sacked as I do out of seeing my 3-month-old smile at me but it's close— Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady doesn't know what's going on in the game. He isn't paying much attention. He's just a positive person.— Victor Pope Jr (@VictorPopeJr) February 6, 2017
The Great Tom Brady rattled to his HOF core by pressure. Wow. Who is Gisele gonna blame this time?— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 6, 2017
$275M: Tom Brady's approximate career earnings, including endorsements.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017
$372M: Gisele's earnings in the last 10 years, according to Forbes. pic.twitter.com/11fkmyR8lP